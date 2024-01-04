Michael J. Gilmore, 66

Michael Joseph Gilmore, of Quincy, Massachusetts, passed away in his home on Friday, December 29, 2023, due to long-term illness. He was 66.

Born in Quincy, he was the son of Dorothy M. (Shea) Gilmore of Quincy and the late Joseph M. Gilmore. He is survived by his children Michael J. Gilmore Jr. and Madison E. Gilmore, both of Seekonk, Massachusetts, his brother Stephen P. Gilmore of Quincy and his Aunt Carole and her husband John Andosca of Plymouth as well as his Shea cousins.

He was a graduate of Boston College High School and Boston University where he was a proud member of the Boston University crew team. Throughout his career with Kidder-Peabody and Fidelity, Mike spent his time in sports both coaching his children’s teams and actively playing his favorite sport of Golf. He spent his time organizing B.A.G.S. Tournaments as well as playing.

He loved his family and always had a special place for his grandma and grandpa Shea as well as his mom. Michael was very proud of his children as they both successfully finished college and both attending graduate school.

Michael’s funeral services will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Michael’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

