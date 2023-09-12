Michael J. Grogan, 68

Michael Joseph Grogan of Quincy passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the age of 68. Michael was born, raised, and educated in Quincy.

Michael was the beloved son of the late Edmund T. and Sarah D. (McDonough) Grogan of Quincy; dear brother of Edmund Grogan and wife, the late Virginia Grogan of Quincy, the late Kathleen Grogan of Quincy, Mary Ellen Grogan of Quincy, Noreen Grogan of Litchfield, Connecticut, Kevin Grogan and his wife K.C. Grogan of Quincy, and Sara Capaccioli and husband, the late Steven Capaccioli of Hanson; Michael is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Erin Grogan, Patrick Grogan and his wife Leyna Grogan, Kathryn Reardon and her husband Blake Reardon, Andrew Reitenbach, Matthew Grogan and his wife Lindsay Grogan, Karley Morrissey and her husband Jonathan Morrissey, Devin Hunt and her husband Kenny Hunt, Sarah Ranahan and her husband Christopher Ranahan, and Meaghan Cogswell and her husband Joshua Cogswell.

Michael was an avid New England sports fan and attended Red Sox games at Fenway Park and Bruins games at the Boston Garden with his father and brothers. A natural athlete, he played ice hockey and enjoyed skating at St. Moritz pond and Shea Rink in West Quincy, and skiing at Big Blue. Summering with his family in Duxbury, Michael enjoyed swimming in the ocean at Powder Point beach. He relished spending time with his loving parents and siblings, especially holidays and birthdays. A deeply religious man, Michael maintained his Roman Catholic faith throughout his life. Michael will be remembered most for his keen knowledge of sports, his love of war movies and his kindness.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, Sept. 15th at 8:30 am at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. At 10:30 am there will be a Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael’s name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at https://www.nami.org/Homenami.com.