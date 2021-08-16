Michael J. Guerriero, 60

Michael Joseph Guerriero, 60, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away while surrounded by his family on Friday, August 13, 2021, after fearlessly fighting an extremely admirable and courageous battle with cancer.

The beloved son to the late Francis L. and Josephine R. (Sheehan) Guerriero. The devoted husband of Darlene T. (Stagg) Guerriero for 37 years. The loving father of Krysta N. (Guerriero) Paul and her husband Matthew, Matthew M. Guerriero and Brittney A. Guerriero all of Quincy. The cherished grandfather of Alivia J. Paul. Brother of Richard F. Guerriero and his wife Patricia of Weymouth, Joseph M. Guerriero and his wife Mary of Braintree and Robert T. Guerriero and his wife Christine of Quincy. He is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Michael was a member of the Association of Independent Football Officials (AIFO) and the South Shore Umpires Association (SSUA). He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending his free time coaching his children’s sports teams, blowing the whistle as a referee and calling plays as an umpire on the field. His favorite location to officiate games would always be at home in front of his television where he could be as loud as he wanted.

He had a great love for music and attended many concerts with his wife and friends. Michael enjoyed traveling, had a passion for cooking, and always kept everyone laughing with his quick wit and sarcasm. He had a big personality and an even bigger heart. He always made a point to remain in close contact with his lifelong friends.

Above all else, Michael was most proud of being a husband, father, and grampy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, August 20, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 21, at 10:30 AM at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy. Burial in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Michael’s name to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226.