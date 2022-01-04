Michael J. Honrado of Bridgewater passed away peacefully on January 2, 2022 at his home in the comfort and love of his family.

Raised and educated in Boston, Michael worked as a manager at Burger King.

Michael is predeceased by his father James Karalekas; beloved son of Mary Honrado Clough of Bridgewater; step-son of James Gardner of Bridgewater; dear brother of Sophina Clough of Boston, Katerina Clough of Boston, and Selina Clough of New Hampshire; loving grandson of Carmelita Honrado of Quincy and the late Alejandro Honrado; nephew of Edgar Honrado of Brockton, Marites Cruz of Quincy, Glecelyn Honrado of Quincy, Carl Honrado of Brockton, and Alejandro Honrado Jr. of Brockton. Michael is also survived by many cousins and his godchild, Allison Elisio.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, January 6th from 4:00PM-8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Friday there will be an assembly at the Funeral Home at 9:00AM prior to the Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy.

Donations in Michael’s memory can be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Cancer Research at: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Avenue (BR), Boston, MA 02215. Please label that the donation is for cancer research.