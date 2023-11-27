Michael J. Hussey, 89

Michael J. Hussey, age 89, of Pompano Beach, Fla., died peacefully, Tuesday, November 21, 2023 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born in Direenovourig, County Kerry, Ireland, to the late John and Mary (O’Sullivan) Hussey. Raised and educated there, he immigrated to the United States in the 1960s and lived in Quincy for many years. He lived in Boynton Beach, Fla. for the past fifteen years, previously in North Carolina.

Michael was employed as a custodian for Saint Joseph Parish in Quincy for twenty-five years and had been retired for many years. A man of faith, he was a longtime parishioner of Saint Joseph’s.

Michael was skilled with his hands and enjoyed tinkering around his home. He also enjoyed gardening, cultivating both flowers and vegetables. Most of all, he was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband of the late Bridget E. (Nee) Hussey.

Devoted father of Mary Watts and her husband Douglas of Denver, N.C., Peter Hussey and his wife Jennifer of Lakeworth, Fla., Michael Hussey, Jr. of Quincy and his late wife Ellen, Patrick Hussey and his wife Annamarie of Brentwood, N.H., Sarah Swan and her husband Edward of Quincy, and Brenda Johnson and her partner Jason Brown of Pompano Beach, Fla.

Loving grandfather of seventeen and great grandfather of six.

Dear brother of Theresa Gibbons, Margaret Gallagher, and Nora Spuedel, and predeceased by Pat Hussey, John Hussey, Mary Ellen O’Sullivan, Sheila Mulcahy, and Kate Hussey.

Michael is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, December 1, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Saturday, December 2, at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams Street, Dorchester.

For those who wish, donations in Michael’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.