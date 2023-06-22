Michael J. Lonergan, 71, of Pembroke formerly of Milton and Squantum, died June 20, 2023 following a period of declining health. He was the loving son of the late John and Mary (Cady) Lonergan.

Raised in the Squantum section of Quincy, Michael had a passion for sports -especially Baseball, Football and Hockey- and he volunteered his time coaching Softball for many years with the former Washington Taps in Quincy.

Michael had a long career in the Research and Development Dept of the Polaroid Corporation, taking retirement after 27 years with the company. He later worked for the City of Quincy as a custodian with the school department. He finally retired in 2017 after working for Unquity House in Milton as House Manager, where he was deeply involved with the resident activities program, and enjoyed coordinating theme events there, especially the Vegas night festivities.

Dear brother of Anita Porter of Pembroke and her late husband Michael, and the late Jim and John Lonergan. Cherished uncle to John and Raymond Mousseau and Kyle and Charles Anderson.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his visiting hours Saturday June 24, 2023 from 10:00am-1:00pm at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy, with a wake service starting at 12:45. Cremation to follow.

