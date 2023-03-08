Michael J. Marshall, Jr., 34

Michael J. Marshall, Jr., age 34, of Boca Raton, Fla. and Weymouth, died, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Lantana, Fla., from injuries sustained in a plane accident.

Michael was born in Boston, raised and educated in Quincy and Weymouth. He was a graduate of Saint Francis Xavier School and Catholic Memorial High School, Class of 2007, where he was a two-year varsity baseball player. He was also a graduate of Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla. where he earned his pilot’s license. He has been living in Boca Raton for several years.

Mike loved sports! He was an avid golfer and served as the head golf coach at Catholic Memorial High School. He was also the most fun-loving family guy you ever met.

After earning his wings in August of 2010, he dedicated his life to flying. He was employed as a pilot and supervisor with AAMRO Aviation at Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana, Fla. Prior to his work at AAMRO Aviation, Mike worked with his father, Michael Sr., at Marshall Wealth Management headquartered in Norwell.

He also loved to fly his drones and earned his FAA Certified Drone operator’s license in 2018. Often, he would volunteer at local golf charity fundraising events and film for his friends. His biggest thrill came when a gentleman he met from NBC Sports hired him to take drone footage of the Honda Classic in West Palm Beach. Mikey had an amazing knack for making the people he met feel good about themselves with his special, caring, and loving attitude. He will be sorely missed by all the lives he has touched.

Beloved son of Michael J. and Patricia A. (Wood) Marshall of Weymouth.

Devoted brother of Rachel A. Virtue and her husband Jordan of Scituate.

Loving uncle of Marshall, Maddox, and Merrick Virtue.

Cherished grandson of Louise M. (Caporale) Marshall of Quincy and the late Clifford H. Marshall, High Sheriff, Norfolk County, the late Patricia A. (Kennedy) Wood and the late Paul A. Wood.

Loving Godson of Clifford H. Marshall, III and Cindy Page Walsh.

Michael is also survived by many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, March 12, from 1 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Those attending the visitation should dress appropriately for the weather, in anticipation of a line outside. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Francis Xavier Church, 234 Pleasant Street, Weymouth, on Monday, March 13, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Michael’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

