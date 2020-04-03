Michael J. Mezzetti, 38

Michael J. Mezzetti, age 38, of Weymouth, formerly of Boston, died unexpectedly, Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Born in Stoneham, he was raised and educated in Quincy and Weymouth. Michael graduated from Weymouth High School, Class of 1999. He attended the University of Connecticut and graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2004, with a Finance degree from the Isenberg School of Management. He lived in Weymouth for the past few years, previously living in Boston’s North End and on his boat in the Charlestown Navy Yard.

Michael worked for Ameriprise Financial as a Manager of Interactive Marketing for many years.

Many close to Michael will recall his many joys in life such as baseball, candlepin bowling, corn hole and Golden Tee Golf – shared memories that will live on, just like his bright smile. Michael was an incredible athlete who loved playing baseball in his hometown of Weymouth. In 1999, Michael won the coveted Buzz Herald award, named after a baseball league manager who instilled in his players leadership, good sportsmanship, and hard work. Quick-witted with the selfless willingness to always lend a hand or a laugh, Michael found his way into many hearts.

Beloved son of Cheryl M. (Eaton) Mezzetti of Marshfield, the late Stephen P. Mezzetti and the late Michael A. Ferreira.

Devoted brother of Anthony P. Mezzetti of Malden, Jon M. Mezzetti of Weymouth, Samuele N. Mezzetti of Framingham, and Nicholas Ferreira of Methuen.

Loving uncle of twins, Braeden and Brody Loomis, and their sister, Ellie Loomis.

Dear grandson of Jean L. Ferreira of Haverhill, the late Ruth Mezzetti, and the late Carolyn Eaton.

Longtime best friend and beloved boyfriend of Brooke Kintner.

Michael was also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Michael’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Mezzetti Memorial Fund, Coastal Heritage Bank, c/o Gail Perry, 744 Broad St., Weymouth, MA 02189. All donations will be used for the purpose of helping children in his hometown of Weymouth share the love of baseball that brought him lifelong values and pure happiness.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.