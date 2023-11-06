Michael J. Miller Jr., 58

Michael J. Miller Jr. of Whitman, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023. He was 58.

He was born to Paula (DiBona) and Michael Joseph Miller Sr. and raised in Houghs Neck, Quincy. He graduated from Quincy High School and was an exceptional athlete, excelling in wrestling, football, baseball, and anything he set his mind to. After graduating, he went onto trade school and then joined the Local 537 as a pipefitter. He was proud of his work, highly respected by his peers, and was with the union for 37 years.

Mike wasn’t one to keep still and stayed busy at home. He was extremely sharp and mechanically inclined. If he didn’t know how to do or fix something, he figured out how, or had a friend on speed dial who did. In his spare time, he enjoyed staying active. Whether it was the gym, golf, fishing, dancing, or keeping up with his girls, he kept moving and did it with love.

He was fearless and always trying new things and meeting new people. If you knew Mike, whether it was for 5 minutes or 50 years, he was a friend and a great one at that. He was generous with his time and had the innate ability to make everyone in his life feel special, because they were to him. His love was genuine and infectious. To know Mike, was to love him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of 25 years to Katie Miller (Kearney) of Whitman. Devoted father to Camille, Grace, and Bryn Miller of Whitman. Loving brother to Paul Miller of Quincy and Matthew Miller and his wife Jilleanne of Weymouth. Cherished son of Paula Miller (DiBona) and the late Michael Joseph Miller Sr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends of all ages.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, November 7th, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Wednesday, November 8th, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, consider spending as much time with family and friends as you can, as life can change in an instant. Make memories, stay present, stay connected, and live life in a way that Mike would.