Michael J. Sutter of Quincy died July 25, 2021.

Mike was a lifelong resident of Houghs Neck and was the happiest while fishing, boating, and being on the ocean. He adored and cherished his family and the loving bond he had with his dog, Molly. Mike was a devoted NY Jets fan (J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets!). He also enjoyed watching the Red Sox and NASCAR. He was an awesome bowler on a bowling league with his family for years.

He was a member of the Quincy Yacht Club, Sons of Italy in Weymouth, and was a past member of the Weymouth Eagles. He worked as a journeyman in sprinkler fitting and was close to all his colleagues.

Mike had a special kind of love for life and always made a lasting impression on everyone he met. He had a great sense of humor and a fun competitive side. He was generous, sincere and a kind soul that will forever live in our hearts. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of Marlene Sutter of Quincy. Devoted son of Barbara Lawrence and her husband Gary of Rockland and Butch Sutter and his wife Franny of Plymouth. Loving step-father of Christine Gill of Norwood, Jacquie LaCasse of VT, and Roderick Gill of Quincy. Cherished brother of Sue Sutter and her fiancé Rick Harris of Abington and Crissy Sutter and her fiancé Chris Meade of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his best furry friend Molly.

Visiting hours are on Wednesday, August 4, 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy followed by a brief prayer service at 7 PM.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mike may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Hematologic (Blood) Cancers, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.