Michael M. Creech, 35, of Rockland died suddenly on December 15, 2020.

Michael was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Robert W. Creech, Jr., and the late Mary (Rock) Creech. He spent his childhood years in Chocowinity, North Carolina and later moved to Massachusetts where he attended Hull High School. Michael was employed for many years as a laborer and took pride working as a landscaper. He enjoyed a wide variety of music, outdoor activities at the beach, camping, and gardening, but most of all he loved spending time with his children. He will be fondly remembered for his infectious smile, quick wit, and sense of humor.

Beloved son of Bob Creech and his wife Kathleen of Hull, twin brother to Jacqueline Blair O’Connor and uncle to John O’Connor of North Carolina. Loving father to Elizabeth and Olivia Creech and husband (separated) to Mardi Gardner of Hull. He leaves behind a loving relationship with Leanne Hindy and their 2 children, Dylan and Autumn Creech of Weymouth. Michael is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will be made for a future date.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.