Michael Mahon, 53, of Quincy died unexpectedly May 19.

Born in Englewood NJ, Mike was the son of Vincent J. Mahon and Eileen Trisolini Mahon Hartman. He attended Paramus Catholic High School and went on to receive a BA degree in film Studies from Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. While at Wesleyan Mike was a member of the swim team where he made lifelong friendships. He also worked at the school radio station as a DJ which seeded his infinite love of music. He later pursued a master’s degree in history at Boston College.

After graduating from Wesleyan, Mike began his professional career at ABC News in New York, where his responsibilities included archiving news footage and even took him on the road during the presidential campaign of Bill Clinton in 1992.

Before beginning graduate school, Mike joined fellow Wesleyan alums to bike across the country from Camden, ME to San Francisco, in order to raise money for an inner-city Boston school.

Mike had a very successful career in marketing here in Boston, holding executive roles at Digitas, Dunkin Brands, and Fidelity Investments.

Mike possessed a general curiosity for knowledge which fueled his great passion for travel and exploration. He visited almost every state in the US, and far too many countries to name. He had a love of maps and, in his spare time he would plot future trips in great detail. A trip with Mike was always a well planned adventure.

He was an avid outdoor sportsman who enjoyed running, hiking, skiing, and kayaking. He ran multiple marathons, skied most of the US and some of Europe, and kayaked all over New England. Mike was also a fiercely loyal friend, cheerleader, and ad hoc family member to friends near and far.

He is survived by his beloved husband, Peter Damon, his life partner of over 18 years, 10 of which were spent happily married; his loving Mother Eileen Hartman of Lodi, NJ; brother Kevin Mahon and his wife Sarah of Lodi, NJ; and brother Daniel Mahon and his husband Greg Peduto of New York, NY. In addition, he leaves his cherished nephew, Kevin Mahon, and niece, Jennifer Mahon, both of Lodi, NJ; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends.

He is preceded by his father Vincent Mahon, and stepfather Joseph Hartman.

Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held Saturday May 23, 2020 at the Alfred D Thomas Funeral Home in Milton until a more fitting celebration of his life can be planned.

Memorial donations may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation.