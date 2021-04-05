Michael P. Garofalo, 49

Michael P. Garofalo, age 49, of Hull, died, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home.

Michael was born, raised, and educated in Quincy. He was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1990. He lived his entire life on the South Shore but most loved living near the beach in Quincy and Hull.

Michael had been a member of the Laborers Union, Local 88, and was an excellent mechanic.

Michael was particularly thoughtful and kind to others and would always lend a helping hand. He loved Italian and Middle Eastern food, spending summer days at the beach, and collecting antiques, cars, and motorcycles. Michael will be fondly remembered for his great sense of style. Michael will be deeply missed by all.

Beloved father of Michelle Garofalo of Whitman and Marco Sylvester of Pembroke, and devoted grandfather of Kailey. They were the joys of his life.

Loving son of Dianne (Derany) Bertocchi of Quincy and Michael J. Garofalo and his wife Mary of Norfolk.

Dear brother of Andrea L. Hillier and her husband Craig of Cohasset, Frank Garofalo and his wife Rebecca of Attleboro, and Dennis Garofalo of East Boston. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, April 7, from 5 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Graveside Services will be conducted at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree, on Thursday, April 8, at 11 o’clock. Reverend Kimberly J. Murphy, Pastor of the Quincy Point Congregational Church, will officiate. Those attending should meet at the cemetery office.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael’s memory may be made to Glastonbury Abbey, 16 Hull Street, Hingham, MA 02043 or the Hilltop Humane Society, P.O. Box 513, S. Weymouth, MA 02190.

