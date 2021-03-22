Michael R. Bythrow, 58, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died March 16, 2021.

The beloved husband of Laurie (Bonenfant) Bythrow of Weymouth. Cherished father of Rachele and Michael Bythrow, both of Weymouth. Devoted son of Elizabeth (Newton) Bythrow, a longtime resident of Houghs Neck, Quincy, and the late Frederick Bythrow. Loving Papa to Emma Bythrow Goodwein and Mason McGlone. Brother of Kathleen Shaw, Frederick Bythrow, Jr., Kevin Bythrow, Paul Bythrow, all of Quincy and Maureen Moynihan of Glen Cove, NY. Son-in-law of Richard and Barbara Bonenfant of Masa, AZ. Michael is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.

Mr. Bythrow was a talented, hard-working carpenter and was a member of the carpenters’ union for many years. In his free time, he loved being on the water, boating and fishing. Michael and Laurie loved to travel together, and always enjoyed good food no matter where they went. He also enjoyed going to sporting events as well as attending his daughter’s plays and musicals and his son’s baseball and flag football games. He also loved taking his grandkids to the park and the beach. He used love to go to Maine in the winter to ice skate, ice fish and ski. He liked going to the casino and seeing a show at South Shore Music Circus.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial will be private.