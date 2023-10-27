Michael Regan, of Quincy, formerly of Wayland and Newton, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Michael was born in Quincy on September 15, 1943. He was raised in Squantum and graduated from North Quincy High School in 1961 as football captain. Michael continued his education and graduated from the University of Notre Dame.

One of the big joys in Michael’s life was being a father and grandfather. He also loved his years sailing at Squantum Yacht Club, his time on Martha’s Vineyard and being a North Quincy Raider on and off the field.

Michael was the son of Jane Regan and the late Ray Regan of Quincy He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. Bissonnette of Quincy. The two were together for 8 loving years and married in 2018. Michael was the devoted father of Sara Regan Levine of Quincy, Emily Foley and her husband Michael of Quincy, and Harrison J. Regan of Connecticut. He was the loving grandfather of Matthew, Bo, Michael and Danny Levine and Aiden Foley, all of Quincy. Michael was the dear brother of Shaila Regan of California and is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the memorial visiting hours on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

His funeral service and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Michael’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

