Michael W. Chenette, 57

Michael William Chenette, aged 57, passed away in the comfort of his home in Medway, MA surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 after waging a spirited ten-month fight against ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Mike was born to Robert and Elizabeth Chenette on Sept. 25, 1965 in Quincy, Massachusetts where he lived as a child and young man.

As the tenth sibling in a family of ten, he was fiercely independent and ambitious, always striving to make his own way and be his absolute best. He was the pride of the Chenette family. He became involved in Quincy Youth Hockey at an early age, and began his lifelong love of the sport. He forged associations and friendships there that would last his lifetime. He attended Quincy Schools and graduated from Quincy High School with the class of ’83. He was the captain of the hockey team and a member of their Hockey Hall of Fame.

After graduating from high school Mike went on to study for one year at Taft, a private boarding school in Connecticut, to prepare for his appointment to The United States Military Academy at West Point.

At West Point, Mike played hockey and once again built many lifelong friendships. Mike was a conscientious student and graduated in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

He left West Point as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army, and went on to serve his country for five years, eventually rising to the rank of captain. He was stationed in Schwabach, Germany in the 6th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment. He led the Tactical Air Defense Artillery Units in the 1st Armored Division in the defense of Saudi Arabia, serving in the first Gulf War (The Liberation of Kuwait) in 1990-91 as part of a tank unit that advanced into Iraq and engaged in a battle that National Geographic called “the world’s fiercest tank battle.” Mike was decorated with the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal and a Parachutist Badge.

Mike met Bridget Meyer of Norwalk CT, and they married in July 2005. Their 18-year marriage was blessed with two sons, Will and Jake. They made their home in the town of Medway where they became part of the neighborhood, making friends, many of whom would deliver meals to the family during the time of Mike’s illness. They enjoyed vacationing every year on the Cape and entertaining friends and family at home.

Mike was employed as a medical device sales professional for several companies that manufactured surgical and health care devices and technologies in the New England area.

He was a member of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society and a passionate gardener and landscaper, always researching, designing, planting, pruning, clipping, mowing, and watering his beloved lawn and perennial gardens. He was also a fitness enthusiast, frequenting the gym and working out in his basement exercise room.

Mike is survived by his wife Bridget and their sons Will and Jake, his late brother Robert and wife Joanne, sister Carol Blowers and husband Robert, brother Daniel and wife Joan, brother David and wife Mary, brother Paul and wife Diane, late brother John (Jack) and wife Cindy, brother Francis and wife Patricia Halloran, brother Richard and partner Paula Donovan, sister Elizabeth Lee and husband Ed. Also left behind are scores of cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 11 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mike can be made to Compassionate Care www.CCALS.org or to ALS One www.ALSOne.org. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.