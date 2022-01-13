Michael W. Nurmi, 54

Michael W. “Mike” Nurmi, 54, of Quincy, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Leonard Florence Center in Chelsea.

Born and raised in Quincy, Mike was taken too soon from his family with an ALS diagnosis that within hours had him on a ventilator and feeding tube, unable to speak or move any of his limbs.

Mike was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School, Class of 1985. He worked at Body Craft in North Quincy while attending school. Mike also worked at Boston Financial Data Services in North Quincy and Canton, working his way up to a manager of mail services for about 30 years. Mike most recently worked at Quirk Motors in Quincy as a delivery driver.

Mike’s family and the world has lost a kind, caring, and respectful young man. He was hard working and devoted to his family. Mike took over the care of the family home as his father’s health was failing. Mike enjoyed his family trips to his sister Cheryl’s home in Florida, so he could play lots of golf. He loved his cars. Mike always dreamed of having a 67 Chevrolet like the one his dad owned. He was always working on his family’s broken down cars.

As a devoted dad, while working two jobs, he never missed a chance to see his son Michael’s Quincy football games or improv and dance shows at Fitchburg College.

Mike was the beloved husband of Rosemary (Brundige) Nurmi of Quincy. He was the devoted father of Michael W. Nurmi Jr. of Quincy. Mike was the cherished son of Susan E. (Clark) Nurmi of Quincy and the late William O. Nurmi. He was the loving brother of Cheryl A. Hindle and Alan of Dunnellon, FL, and the dear uncle of Max W. Hindle of Dunnellon, FL.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Mike’s funeral services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Mike’s name to Compassionate Care ALS, PO Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574. Compassionate Care ALS was so kind and helpful to Mike and his family during this difficult time.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.