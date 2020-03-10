Michael W. Scanlon, 67

Michael W. Scanlon, a lifelong Quincy resident, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at age 67.

A graduate of Bunker Hill Community College, he had a career as a chef, working at the Sheraton, Phillips Old Colony House and Common Market Restaurants. Love of his family was most important, followed by his love of cars. Mike rebuilt them, collected auto memorabilia and went to car shows where he won many trophies for his truck.

The son of the late William A. and Katherine J. (Grasselli) Scanlon, Mike was the loving brother of Theresa Ryan of Quincy and Debra Fordham and her husband Steve of Rockland; and is also survived by his dear nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Wednesday, March 11 from 4:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Thursday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Church 550 Washington St. Quincy. Cremation will follow.

Donations in Mike’s memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice 30 Reservoir Park Dr. Rockland, MA 02370 or the American Cancer Society 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701.