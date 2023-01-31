Michele D. Glennon, 81

Michele Denise (Madden) Glennon of Quincy passed away embraced by her loving sons on January 28 at age 81. Michele was born in Boston on June 27, 1941 to the late Alice (Monagle) McCann. She was raised in Weymouth and Quincy, and graduated from North Quincy High School in 1959 where she was active in many clubs and organizations.

Michele was a manager with the New England Telephone Company and later served for over two decades in the religious education office at Sacred Heart Parish in North Quincy. She devoted many years of her life raising a strong and loving family.

She also volunteered extensively, serving in the local Catholic Youth Organization and Catholic Women’s Club; as a den leader in the Boy Scouts of America; chaperoning many school field trips; and giving of herself as a blood donor.

Michele was an avid traveler both domestically and abroad, and also took part in some amazing adventures with family and friends. Her well-worn passport includes stamps from Aruba, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Egypt, England, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, Nicaragua, South Africa, Thailand, and Vatican City. She enjoyed meeting new people, experiencing new cultures, and admiring natural and man-made wonders all over the world.

She loved her family most of all, especially her eight grandchildren whom she adored. From finger-painting projects at the kitchen table to summertime visits to the Swan Boats, Michele always had creative and fun ideas for spending quality time with her granddaughters and grandsons.

Michele is survived by her sons Brian E. Glennon, II and his wife Helen of Duxbury, Kevin M. Glennon and his wife Stephanie of Weymouth, Sean P. Glennon and his wife Erin of Quincy; siblings Enid McCann of Weymouth, David McCann of Boston, and Edward (Ned) McCann of Chelsea. Michele was the cherished “Nana” to Brian III, Sarah, Robert, Andrew, Shea, Finn, Genevieve, and Tadhg; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Michele was the beloved sister-in-law to Maura McDonald and her husband Paul, Diane Glennon, Gregory Glennon and wife Jeanne, and Barbara (Betsy) Molinari and her husband Andy. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Brian E. Glennon, who died suddenly in December; by her step-father John McCann; and by her brother Paul Madden.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours and celebrate Michele’s life on Monday, February 6 between 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Tirrell Room, 254 Quarry Street, Quincy. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Tuesday, February 7, at Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, Quincy. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy, prior to the funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting a charity that is special to you.

A private committal will be held at a later date.