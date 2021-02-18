Michelina McManus

Michelina (Grossi) McManus of Quincy passed away February 10 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in the North End of Boston, she was raised in Dorchester and attended Girls High. She began her career at John Hancock in Boston where she met her husband Paul. She then went on to work in customer service at State Street Bank in Boston for many years before retiring in 1999.

Michelina (Mickey) was a devoted wife and mother and was active in the State Street Retirees and volunteered for Cradles to Crayons and the Boston Food Bank during the Christmas holidays. She was an active member of St. Elizabeth’s Church in Milton and the Quincy Neighborhood Club. Mrs. McManus was also a proud member of the Boston College High School Mothers Guild.

Beloved wife of the late Paul F. McManus, mother of Paul F. McManus, Jr. and his wife Donna of Boston and Claire McManus of Quincy. She was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters.

Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Monday from 2-4 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions only 10 guests will be allowed within the funeral home at once, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book.

Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth’s Church, Milton Tuesday morning at 10:00 am.

Interment at Milton Cemetery.

In lieu flowers donations may be made in her memory to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.