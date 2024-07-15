Michelle M. Garcia, 54

Michelle M. Garcia (Quinn) of Braintree, formerly a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. She was 54.

She was born in Quincy to Diane (Gulizia) and Peter Quinn and raised in Quincy. She attended the Fontbonne Academy, where she was a part of the drama club. At the time, Fontbonne Academy shared a drama program with BC High and it was there that she met Sergio Garcia. Michelle and Sergio became fast friends and then started dating. The two had been together nearly 40 years, married 24 and what was initially a friendship, blossomed into a beautiful family with 3 children.

After high school, Michelle attended UMASS Boston before finding her passion as a cosmetologist. She graduated from Mansfield Beauty Academy in Quincy and went on to work at Louis Anthony Hair Salon with her uncle for 24 years. She then went on to work at Salon Boncaldo for over 3 years.

Michelle’s life was centered around family. She enjoyed time spent with family, whether at home or on surprise road trips around New England. She was devoted to her children, nieces and nephews and never missed a play, performance, hockey game or cheer competition. She often assumed the role of team mom and was quick to make friends, however if you were lucky enough to know Michelle, you know that friends quickly became family. She had this innate ability to care for people and make anywhere and anyone feel at home. She selflessly gave everything of herself to all those she loved.

Beloved wife of 24 years to Sergio Garcia of Braintree. Devoted mother to Salvatore Guillermo Garcia, Ava Quinn Garcia, and Alexa Quinn Garcia, all of Braintree. Cherished daughter to Diane Vasseur and her husband Ron of E. Bridgewater. Her late father, Peter Quinn. Loving sister to Jacqueline Brett and her husband Harry of Hanson, Peter Quinn and his wife Debra of Abington and Katie (Quinn) Macrina and her husband Brian of Braintree. Also survived by her loved and amazing nieces and nephews (Auntie Shelly) and her puppy Logan.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, July 16th from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Wednesday, July 17th prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree followed by a celebration of life at Sons of Italy after she is laid to rest. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.