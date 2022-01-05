Michelle M. Mullen, 49

Michelle Marie “Shelly” Mullen of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021, with her loving family by her side. She was 49.

Michelle touched many people’s hearts throughout her life. She lived life to the fullest, dancing, playing drums, coloring, singing, laughing, loving God, her family, and friends. Michelle lit up every room with her infectious smile, friendliness, fun-loving personality, and a genuine concern for others.

Michelle enjoyed going to Happy Acres Day Camp in Quincy and participated in several Quincy recreational programs. She loved spending time with her Braintree peers and going to community outings.

Beloved daughter of Geraldine and the late Peter Mullen. Dear sister of Donna Murphy and her husband Jack of Abington, the late Peter J. Mullen, Diane Jackson and her husband Paul of Quincy, Carolyn and Cynthia Mullen, both of Quincy, Shawn Mullen and his wife Nancy of CO, Laura Plant and her husband Neal Plant of Weymouth. Loving aunt of seven nieces and nephews, one great grandnephew, many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Michelle’s name to the Arc of the South Shore, Inc., 20 Pond Park Rd., Hingham, MA 02043 or Glastonbury Abbey, Attn: Abbot Thomas, 16 Hull St., Hingham, MA 02043.

Visiting hours are private.

Michelle’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 10:30 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 72 Washington St., Weymouth, MA 02188. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Masks are required to be worn by all guests who enter the church.

Services conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences