Mid-March Passage Eyed For $1.9 Trillion Federal Aid Package

By SCOTT JACKSON

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal on Monday said he expects Congress will approve a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan by mid-March to provide additional relief to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Neal, A Democrat who represents Massachusetts’ first congressional district, joined Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, at a State House press conference to push for the new stimulus package. Neal is the chairman of the House Ways and Committee, which he said would begin allocating $941 billion of the $1.9 trillion plan this week.

Congress had approved the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion stimulus package, in March of last year when pandemic first struck the United States. The House in May approved the $3 trillion HEROES Act, but that died in the Senate. A $900 billion aid package was ultimately approved by Congress in December.

During his remarks on Monday, Neal said the nine-month span between the approval of the two stimulus plans hampered the nation’s economy.

“The lag time between May and December…I think contributed to the economic slowdown, which we are now noticing. We are seeing the evidence of it right now,” Neal said. “Our plan is to do these initiatives for at least one year, try to buy some time to find out where the pandemic leaves us.

“The pandemic is now a year old and a lot of people in the American family are hurting. We think that this assistance and the timeline I laid out is entirely reasonable.”

Neal said Congress could approve the new stimulus package by mid-March and Americans could begin receiving assistance on or before April 1.

Noting many Americans are now unemployed or underemployed amid the pandemic, Neal said, “we are going to make good on our promise of $2,000 checks, supplementing…those we did back in December with an additional $1,400.”

Additional unemployment benefits will likewise be included in the stimulus package, including supplemental payments.

“The unemployment insurance supplement will also be embraced once again, between $300 and $400 additional each week,” Neal said, adding that the package would also help make health insurance more affordable for those who are unemployed.

The package will also provide relief to low-income families, Neal said. He is proposing giving a tax credit – $3,600 per each child under the age of 6 and $3,000 for children between the ages of 6 and 17 – to eligible families. Families would receive those funds on a monthly basis, rather than getting them all at once after they file their taxes.

“We want it, for cash flow purposes, to be done on a monthly allocation,” Neal said. “Treasury would just issue a check – for $300 a month, for example – for the eligible families and I think that would provide greater liquidity.”

The stimulus plan will also create a national vaccination program to speed up the pace of vaccinations to reach President Joe Biden’s goal of fully vaccinating 300 million Americans by mid or late summer, Neal said; will provide for expanded testing and contact-tracing programs; will allocate $130 billion to help schools nationwide re-open; and will help support small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program, which was first established with the CARES Act.

Neal said Democrats would like to work with Republicans on Capitol Hill to pass the new stimulus package but are prepared to do so alone if necessary. Biden, Neal added, “has made it clear he is not coming off of $1.9 trillion, and I agree with him.”

Baker said the approval of a new stimulus package is critical. He noted Massachusetts has lost 330,000 jobs since this time last year and state tax revenues have fallen and become unpredictable.

“We have worked hard over the course of the past ten months to balance the needs of keeping our economy open safely while responding to the pandemic, but there are still substantial financial challenges that we face as a commonwealth and that other states across the country are facing as well,” Baker said.

“It would be critical from our point of view for Congress to pass significant relief swiftly to help us beat down the pandemic and just as importantly help get our economy back on track.”