Mildred C. Johnson, 90

Mildred C. “Millie” (Horner) Johnson, age 90, of North Quincy passed into eternal life on December 12, 2019.

Millie, the daughter of the late Thomas and Rachel (Marcus) Horner, entered into life on Sept. 4, 1929. Millie’s loving husband Ken predeceased her, passing two years ago. Millie and Ken enjoyed 63 years of marriage.

Millie leaves behind her loving family including Diane Johnson of Quincy, Cynthia (Cindy) and Mark Murray of Palm Coast, FL, Kenneth (Kenny) Jr. and Mary Johnson of Hull, grandchildren Kristen and Eric Delcourt, Thomas and Corey Kennedy, Kaitlin and Cody Kennedy, Steven Murray, Kristofor Johnson, Kelly Johnson, great grandchild Crew Kennedy, the greatest brother in the world, William “Bill” Horner of Bryantville, along with several nieces and nephews. Bill and his wife Pauline couldn’t have been more attentive to Millie, visiting often, and always bringing her favorite milkshake.

Millie called Quincy (primarily Squantum) home for all but two years of her long life. Millie graduated from North Quincy High School, class of ’48, where during her senior year she served as class secretary. Following graduation, she maintained a lifelong friendship with her school classmates (known as “the girls”). As treasurer of her class reunion committee, she was actively engaged in planning and celebrating very many class reunions. Millie was active in the First Church of Squantum and several other clubs and charitable drives but her main priority was to always be there for her children and grandchildren.

Millie developed Alzheimer’s in her senior years, moving in 2011 to her new home at Hancock Park in Quincy Square. The care provided by the administration and staff at Hancock Park was second to none. The staff quickly became family, treating Millie with the utmost love and respect. Millie’s family expresses sincere gratitude to the staff for the outstanding care that they provided during these difficult years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 from 9 am – 11am in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11am. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hancock Park Rehab and Nursing Home Activities Fund, 4th Floor 164 Parkingway, Quincy, MA 02169.