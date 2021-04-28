Mildred J. O’Hare, 93

Mildred Joan (Corrigan) O’Hare of Marshfield, formerly of Wollaston, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Beth Israel Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was 93.

Mildred, the matriarch of a large family, beloved mother of eight, was a strong, hardworking, dedicated mother who took great pride in her family. Born in Allentown, PA she moved to Wollaston as a teenager, and graduated from North Quincy High School, Class of 1946.

She lived in Wollaston most of her adult life, moving to Marshfield after her husband’s retirement.

As a young woman she worked for the New England telephone Company until her children were born. Her most important job was wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her large family. A devout Catholic, her faith played an important role in her life. In her later years, she could often be found helping out at St. Christine’s Church in Marshfield.

An avid reader, she enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her family.

Mildred was the beloved wife of 53 years to the late retired Deputy Chief of the Quincy Fire Department, Francis X. O’Hare. Daughter of Joseph and Mildred (Hagey) Corrigan of PA. She was the devoted mother of Mildred Neville (Gus) of Hanover, Patsy McPhee (Tommy) of Marshfield, Margaret Fitzpatrick (Richard) of Quincy, William O’Hare (Patty) of Lynnfield, Catherine O’Brien (Joe), Mary Beechinor (John), Ann D’Angio (Carl) all of Westwood, and Michael O’Hare of Marshfield. Loving grandmother of 18 and great grandmother of 35. Preceded by her sisters Alice Ermeling, Anita Lear, Theresa Wallace, brothers Joseph and S. Thomas Corrigan. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral Mass on Friday, April 30 at 11 AM at St. Ann’s Church, Wollaston. Burial is private at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Dr. Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.

Normally, a wake is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather at this time, due to Covid-19, friends may still leave a message for the family by visiting keohane.com or calling 1-800-Keohane.