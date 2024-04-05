Mildred L. MacDonald, 96

On April 4th, Mildred Leona MacDonald, (Bates) 96, passed away peacefully at a family home on her beloved Martha’s Vineyard. She was the cherished wife of the late City of Quincy, Fire Captain Roy K. MacDonald, and was the last surviving child of Frank L. Bates and M. Leona Bates (Rizzi) of Quincy. Mildred was born, raised, and lived in West Quincy for most of her life. She was educated in the Quincy Public School System and was a 1946 graduate of Quincy High School. She was the youngest sister of four brothers, Lester, John, Harold, and Russell Bates.

Mildred, a devoted mother, leaves behind her daughter Karen Van Riper and partner Pam Fleming of Weymouth; her son, Russell MacDonald, and wife Mary (McCarthy) of Oak Bluffs, Ma. She bestows memories of her amiable presence on her granddaughters, Kelsey MacDonald and husband David Schiowitz of Durango, Colorado; Taylor MacDonald of Beverly; her grandson, Kenneth MacDonald of Oak Bluffs; and her great-granddaughter, Madelyn. Her friendship with sister-in-law Carolyn Jensen (MacDonald) of Braintree and Mashpee, Ma. will survive to another time and place.

Millie enjoyed the camaraderie of her co-workers and her friendly relationship with the public when employed as an accounts representative at Burgin and Platner Insurance Company in Quincy Square.

For 68 years, Mildred was an active member of St. Mary’s Parish in West Quincy before relocating to Martha’s Vineyard, where she became a Eucharistic Minister at Good Shepherd Parish in Oak Bluffs.

Millie was always well-connected in her community. Whether performing volunteer work at the Braintree Rehab Hospital or singing, dancing, and helping the patients at Windermere Nursing Home on Martha’s Vineyard, her upbeat attitude was contagious.

Known for her kindness and warmth, Mildred forged lasting friendships wherever life took her, from Quincy to Green Acres, Florida, and her cherished community on Martha’s Vineyard. Mildred will be in the hearts of those she touched. Her love and compassion will endure and serve as a guiding light for the fortunate few whose path she crossed.

A Funeral Memorial Mass will be held at St. Augustine’s in Vineyard Haven at a later date. Mildred will be laid to rest at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.