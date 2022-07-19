Mildred T. Holbert, 90

Mildred T. “Millie” (McNulty) Holbert, of North Haverhill, New Hampshire, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill, New Hampshire. She was 90.

Born in Roxbury on Feb. 3, 1932, daughter of the late Alphonsus and Dellrese (Nickerson) McNulty. Graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School for Girls, Class of 1950. She moved to Dorchester in 1954 and then Quincy in 1966.

Millie was a payroll administrator for 45 years at: Garland Knitting Mills in Jamaica Plain, Mass. General Life Insurance in Boston, XTRA, Inc. in Boston and Safety Insurance in Boston, before retiring in 1997. Millie liked to dance, listen to old songs, and watch movies. She loved all animals and was a contributor for many years to animal causes, societies, and shelters. She was a Quincy Emblem Club #22 member and a member of the Sacred Heart Silver Citizens. Millie was a hard worker, independent, and patient person.

Niece of the late Lillian Kennefick, Marion Murphy, and Maude Gately. Cousin of Ann Ortiz of Dorchester and the late Walter F. Gately Jr. Longtime companion of the late Louis E. Pasco III. Dear friend of Craig S. Pasco of Wentworth, New Hampshire. Millie had many dear friends that she loved. Millie’s life has left a lasting impression on all the lives she touched.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 8:30-9:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday, July 25, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

