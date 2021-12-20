Millicent J. Roos, 90

Millicent J. Roos of Quincy, formerly of Randolph and Dorchester passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was 90.

Millicent was born in New Bedford to John C. Breault and Mildred E. (Duhaime) and raised in Chatham. After graduating high school, she moved to Boston working at Crawford Hall and later the United Shoe until she started her family. Once her children were old enough Millie started her second career as a preschool teacher’s assistant. She worked at various schools and loved helping the children.

In her spare time, she was a Eucharistic minister and pioneered what some would call the Heart Stone Ministry. If you had met Millie, chances are she gifted you a small heart stone to keep with you. She had a beautiful gift to read people and help bring them comfort. She touched many lives, whether you were family, a friend, a stranger at the grocery store or even the cardinal. She was selfless, caring and had an innate desire to help anyone and everyone. She enjoyed being with people. It didn’t have to be a special occasion just being with her family, grandchildren or friends brought her much joy. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Devoted wife to the late Arthur W. Roos, Jr. Beloved mother to Michele Spiro and her husband Scott of Weymouth, and Karl Roos and his wife Marsha of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Mark Lugas, Erica Spiro, Kristin Spiro, Cam Spiro, Zachary Roos, Jacob Roos, and Elizabeth Roos.

She is predeceased by her siblings: Jacqueline Cotter and Milton Breault.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Thursday, December 23, 2021 prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Cremation will follow.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please see eohane.com for directions and online condolences.