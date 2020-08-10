Miriam LaCroix, 97

Alma Miriam (McDermott) LaCroix, daughter of James and Olive, passed away on Aug. 5, 2020 at age 97.

Originally from Quincy, she was the loving mother of Suzanne Loker of Sarasota, FL, Sumner LaCroix of Honolulu, HI, Christopher LaCroix of Norwalk, CT, Janet LaCroix of Hilo, HI, and Hal LaCroix of Somerville; and dear sister of Margaret Taylor of Hingham, James McDermott of Cambridge and Paul McDermott of Newton, all deceased.

She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren – Bridget, Caitlin, Christopher, Grace, Kelsey, and Kevin – who all knew her as Gramma Mims. According to Kelsey, her grandmother was the strongest person she’s ever known, as well as the gentlest.

Miriam excelled as a student at Quincy High School in the late 1930s, and later attended Emmanuel College in Boston. She loved to play tennis and swing dance to the big bands of the era. In 1944 she married Harold LaCroix, Jr., of Quincy, a Navy man. She became the nursery school teacher at the naval station at Fort Hamilton, New York, an experience that she cherished for all her days.The couple settled in Connecticut where Miriam became a homemaker.

She was a woman of sharp wit, always ready with an amusing remark. Among her many enthusiasms were bridge, reading and golf. While she could not hit the ball a long way, she could chip and putt with the very best.

She spent many wonderful summers on Cape Cod and in later years she traveled frequently to Florida, Hawaii and North Carolina to visit family. Throughout a difficult final decade, she displayed remarkable grace despite debilitating illness and frailty. She is already greatly missed.

Family and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy

Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.