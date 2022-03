Khac Tien Tran, a 16-year-old from North Quincy who was reported missing yesterday (March 2) has been found safe and sound and was reunited with his family, according to Quincy Police.

Quincy Police posted this update on their Facebook page March 2 at 5:45 p.m.:

“We would like to thank the THOUSANDS of you that shared this post. Khac Then Tran has been located and is safe. THANK YOU.”