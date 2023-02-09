Mohamed Nahas, 74

Mohamed Nahas, of Quincy, died peacefully at home on the evening of February 7, 2023 surrounded by the love, comfort and care of his devoted family. He was 74.

Born and raised in Beirut, Lebanon, he was the son of the late Mounir & Najah Nahas. He was thrust into adulthood at an early age upon the passing of his own father; and at 12 years of age became the patriarch of his family.

Mohamed immigrated to the United States in 1972, where he spent three years in California before finally settling in Quincy. It was here that he met the love of his life -and future bride- Marcia (Moore).

A resourceful entrepreneur, Mohamed worked hard and established his own business, Nahas Leather, on Charles St in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood, a business he operated from 1975 until his retirement in 2013.

Loving husband of Marcia H. (Moore) Nahas. Devoted father of Mohamed Nahas and wife Jessica, Mounier Nahas and wife Caitlin, Nadeam Nahas and wife Molly, Timothy Murphy and wife Susan, and Helen Murphy, Pamela Murphy and Erinn Murphy. Cherished grandfather of; Mounir, Tarek, Roux, Quinn, Scarlett, Wyatt, Liam, Eli, Brittany, Cody, Cassie, Michael, Catherine, Mathew, Katie, Christopher and Samantha. Dear brother of Abed El Kader Nahas, Ikbal Zantout and Mounira Makkouk. Also survived by family and friends both in the US and abroad.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his graveside service on Thursday Feb 9, 2023 at Knollwood Memorial Park, 321 High Street, Canton. A procession will form inside the cemetery’s main entrance beginning at 1:45pm, then process to the grave just before 2:00pm. Following the graveside service an invitation will be extended to join the family for a continued time of fellowship and refreshment at the Tirrell Room, 254 Quarry Street, Quincy. The family asks that no flowers be sent, and instead request that contributions in his memory be made to: Islamic Institute of Boston, 52 Rogers Street, Quincy Massachusetts 02169.

Assisting the family is Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For more information or to leave a condolence message for his family visit HamelLydon.com.