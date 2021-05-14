Monday Voted Eyed For Quincy College Proposal

By SCOTT JACKSON

City councillors met for more than two hours Thursday as they continue to review Mayor Thomas Koch’s proposal to borrow $23 million to set the stage for the construction of a new building to house Quincy College and municipal offices but did not take a formal vote on the bond order.

Councillors are expected to vote on the proposal when they reconvene Monday evening. Six councillors would need to vote in favor of the bond for it to pass.

Koch is proposing to build a 16-story, 205,000-square-foot building in Quincy Center that would give Quincy College a permanent home and serve as a replacement for the city hall annex building. The building would be located on the site of the Munroe Building on Hancock Street, which would be razed as part of the plan.

The $23 million bond will allow the city to purchase the Munroe Building and a nearby parking lot, relocate its tenants, and design the new building. Construction of the new building is expected to cost $100 million and it could be ready to open as soon as 2025.

Thursday’s session was the second time the council’s finance committee, which includes all nine members, has met to review the $23 million ask. The first discussion in April lasted more than three and a half hours.

Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci began Thursday’s meeting by saying a $100 million investment in the new building might not be a good value for the city’s taxpayers given that only 19 percent of Quincy College’s students are Quincy residents.

“For me that just doesn’t equate to being enough benefit for the residents to justify that kind of investment,” he said. “Not to mention, I think, many of us, myself included, have a lot of remaining concerns about the college’s finances, governance, and quite frankly about its longevity.”

To that end, Palmucci suggested the college allow all graduates of the city’s two high schools to attend Quincy College for one year for free, a benefit he would also extend to older residents who receive their GEDs. Palmucci also said the city should have more direct oversight of the college, which is municipally owned.

While Palmucci said he was uncertain about the $100 million cost for the building, he said the council should go forward with the purchase of the properties in question. The city, he said, should acquire them now while they are available for sale and determine how to use them in the future.

“I support the expenditure of $23 million to purchase this property, but I can’t with the stated purpose of it being for the college at this point. I think that is a discussion we can have at a later point,” Palmucci said. “Whether we purchase the property and it ends up being for a municipal purpose, the college, or even if we sell it to a private developer that carries out the vision we have for Quincy Square, I don’t see any risk in that acquisition.”

Palmucci made a motion to amend the bond order to strike out the reference to Quincy College. That amendment failed, however, in a 3-4 vote, with William Harris and David McCarthy joining Palmucci in support of it. Anthony Andronico, Ian Cain, Anne Mahoney and Charles Phelan Jr. voted against the measure. Noel DiBona voted present, and Nina Liang was not in attendance for that part of the meeting.

Before he voted against the amendment, Phelan said he wants to see the college succeed, but said the city needs to take a look at how the school is governed first.

“I’m very uncomfortable with this. If we’re going to do something, we should look at the governance of Quincy College. The current governance led us down a path where we lost the nursing program for a while. We lost a lot of things in the college,” he said.

“Before we vote on any of this stuff, we should be looking at a change in governance in Quincy College. Either they are a city department, or they are not a city department.”

After the vote on the amendment, Mahoney said the administration should hit pause on the building project and instead focus on “some of the underpinning problems of the college.” She also reiterated her support for having the college work with the state to discuss becoming a community college – councillors had unanimously approved a resolution asking the school to do so last week.

“I don’t think a new building, a 16-story building, is going to take pressure off of you,” Mahoney said, addressing college president Richard DeCristofaro.

“I think we really need to take a giant step backwards and not talk about acquiring buildings and building buildings and doing that, and just try to get a good footing on Quincy College to see where it can go. I personally think a conversation with the state would make tons of sense.”

Cain, who had expressed skepticism about the project during both the April meeting and Thursday’s session, then made a motion to put the $23 million bond to a vote.

“This is a complicated issue, but none of the decisions we are going to make tonight have anything to do with the governance of the college and I think that is probably for another day,” he said. “I don’t want to waste any more time discussing this.”

McCarthy, the chairman of the finance committee, denied Cain’s motion to put the matter up for a vote. McCarthy said he wanted to get additional input from councillors and said there was already committee meeting scheduled for Monday.

Several councillors, including Andronico, DiBona, Palmucci and Phelan, said they were not ready to vote on the matter Thursday and wanted to wait until Monday.

Liang said she was prepared to vote Thursday and would vote against the $23 million bond. Liang said the college’s outlook remains uncertain and compared financing the project with getting a loan to open a new business.

“Back when we were building out restaurants, if I went to a bank and said I want to borrow x amount of dollars to build out a new restaurant, I would have to show some guarantees about how I’m going to hit our break-even point to take out that loan,” she said.

“I approach this the same way. If we are going to spend $23 million to purchase this building and invest in this property…there needs to be some guarantees and I, based on the information that was provided, just don’t see that. I don’t see it being worth the risk.”

Cain challenged McCarthy’s denial of his motion to put the bond to a vote, calling it “ridiculous.”

Councillors voted 5-4 to uphold McCarthy’s decision. DiBona, Harris, Palmucci and Phelan joined McCarthy in upholding the decision. Andronico, Cain, Liang and Mahoney voted to overturn the decision.

After that vote, Mahoney asked McCarthy if he would allow a motion to vote on the bond at Monday’s meeting. McCarthy said he would hold as many meetings as necessary.

“We have more than Monday night if we have to. If Monday night doesn’t pan out, and we are all uncomfortable again, then we can keep going further,” McCarthy said. “We’re going to stay on it, Ms. Mahoney, until we get it right.”

Mahoney said McCarthy was holding the committee hostage.

“We’re going to stay until committee until everyone says yes?” she said. “You’re going to hold us hostage until everybody says yes to this?”

Phelan said he voted to uphold McCarthy’s decision to deny a vote on the bond Thursday with the expectation a vote would take place on Monday.

“I would hope this is on the agenda Monday night and we do make a vote on it, because that is what we are planning on,” Phelan said. “Those are the promises we made, and I think we should follow through on it.”

DiBona said he was undecided on the $23 million request. If it were to pass, he suggested the council could ask residents to weigh in on the subsequent $100 million bond via a binding or non-binding ballot question.

“Put it in the hands of them and let everybody have a voice on that,” DiBona said.

McCarthy closed Thursday’s meeting by reiterating his support for the project. He said the new building would help the college attract students.

“I think the facility does matter when kids and families are making decisions. That’s why they go on college visits – to look at the facility and see what they can get,” McCarthy said.

“It would be a destination in Quincy Center. It would help us more than it does now economically. And, I think folks would come back. I don’t think folks want to hide behind their computer screens online for the rest of their lives.”

Monday’s finance committee is slated to begin at 6 p.m., followed by a full council meeting a 7:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held via Zoom. The meeting ID is 913 4027 4478 and the passcode for those using the Zoom app is 9cbns6. The public can also dial into the meeting on their phone by calling 929-436-2866, entering the same meeting ID and the passcode 818564.