Monica Hart

Monica (Rielly) Hart of Newfound Lake, NH and Naples, FL, and a longtime resident of Hingham, MA, passed into eternal life on Oct. 16, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Monica was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Richard N. Hart, Jr. She was the loving mother of Richard N. Hart III and his wife Heather of Andover, Patricia Kelly and her husband John of Medfield, Michael Hart and his wife Maryanne of Norfolk, Daniel Hart and his wife Ria of Boston, John Hart of Newfound Lake, NH, and Matthew Hart and his wife Meghan of Andover.

Monica’s pride and joy were her 17 grandchildren, and “Nana” is also survived by Richard IV, William, and Elizabeth Hart, Jack, Aidan, Maeve, Owen and Bridget Kelly, Michael, Jr., Patrick and Catherine Hart, Joseph Hart, Claire Hart, and Matthew, Jr., Emma, Samantha, and Colin Hart. She was the daughter of the late John T. and Beatrice (Raymond) Rielly, and the sister of John T. Rielly, Jr. and his wife Nancy, Donald Rielly and his late wife Barbara, and the late Richard Rielly and his wife Judith. Monica was a loving aunt and godmother to many nieces and nephews.

Monica was raised in Wollaston and was a proud graduate of Archbishop Williams High School. She trained as a nurse at Boston City Hospital School of Nursing and was a registered nurse for several decades. Monica was a 40-year resident of Hingham and a longtime parishioner at Resurrection Parish, where her singing voice shined as a member of the chorus. After her children were grown, Monica became an assistant in the guidance department at Notre Dame Academy. An adventurous traveler, she was especially fond of her time with her husband in Bermuda. Monica was an indefatigable reader, an ace crossword puzzle solver, and steadfast presence in any card or board game. She particularly loved her times with family and friends at Newfound Lake, where she summered for over 55 years. Monica was a loyal friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 4-7 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham at 10 AM. Burial in High Street Cemetery, Hingham.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Monica’s memory to the Monica A. Hart Scholarship Fund at Archbishop Williams High School, 80 Independence Ave, Braintree, MA 02184 (https://www.awhs.org/giving/donation).