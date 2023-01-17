Monica (nee McCarthy) Mannion, of Milton, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on January 15, 2023.

A Bostonian through and through, Monica Jean McCarthy grew up in a loving environment and graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree in 1982. There was a strong ethos of public service within the McCarthy clan and Monica soon embarked upon a successful nursing career. She is remembered for her professionalism and work ethic but, especially, for her strong sense of compassion and inherent kindness. She is sadly missed by her many colleagues and friends at Boston Medical Center.

But, outside of her career, Monica lived her all too brief life to the absolute fullest, nurturing her mind, body and spirit along the way. She simply loved life and all its joyful pleasures and she generously shared this joy with her family, her son Thomas, her many devoted friends and, of course, her loving and caring husband David Nunes. She was a passionate believer in wellness and her physical fortitude and inner strength served her well later throughout her long – and sometimes challenging – illness. But Monica was never one to complain and her shining and immaculate presence was always accompanied by a smile. For, above all, Monica Mannion led a full and deeply meaningful life where everything that she touched was imbued with grace, beauty and, most of all, love.

Beloved wife of Dr. David Nunes of Milton. Loving mother of Thomas Mannion of Quincy. Cherished daughter of Carol A. (Bulger) McCarthy of Hanover and the late Robert D. McCarthy. Sister of Patti Higgins of Quincy, Denis McCarthy and his wife Stacie of Dorchester, and Michael McCarthy and his wife Jennifer of Hanover. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Elizabeth Church, Milton at 11:30 AM. Burial in Milton Cemetery, Milton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Monica may be made to The Jimmy Fund at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. https://www.jimmyfund.org/ways-to-give/

