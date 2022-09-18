Monica T. Spadaro, 70

Monica T. (Gamrecki) Spadaro, age 70, of Quincy, formerly of Brighton and Chelsea, died suddenly, Friday, September 16, 2022 at home.

Monica was born, raised and educated in Chelsea. She was a graduate of Chelsea High School, Class of 1969, and earned her Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

She lived in Quincy for the past forty years, previously in Brighton for several years.

Mona was employed as a registered nurse at Saint Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton for over thirty years, working in psychiatric care. A natural caregiver, she dedicated her life to caring for others. She had been retired for many years.

Mona was a religious woman who enjoyed studying the Bible.

She loved animals and cared for several rescue dogs over the years.

Beloved daughter of the late Francis and Anna (Witkowski) Gamrecki.

Devoted sister of Frank J. Gamrecki and his wife Maureen of Raleigh, N.C., Anna M. Sholes of Weymouth and her late husband Edward, and predeceased by Loretta McCabe and her late husband Lawrence, Mary Cronin, and Irene Dearborn and her late husband Les.

Loving aunt of Rebecca A. DaSilva and her husband Valderson, Edward P. Sholes and his significant other Emily MacPhail, and many other nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Monica’s memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org.

