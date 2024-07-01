Monthly Dementia Caregiver Support Group, Domestic Violence Legal Aid, and Community Health Drop-In Hours At Crane Library

The Thomas Crane Public Library announces that two popular community resources are now recurring, monthly programs at the library.

In partnership with The Alzheimer’s Association MA/NH Chapter, we’ll be hosting a monthly Dementia Caregiver Resource & Support Group on the second Monday of each month from 6 – 7 p.m. in the Classroom on the top floor of the Main Library on 40 Washington St. In partnership with DOVE, DOVE attorneys will be returning monthly to the Main Library on 40 Washington St. on the third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. – 12 noon in the 1st Floor Conference Room to provide legal insight for survivors of domestic violence.

In partnership with Manet Community Health Center, registered nurses will be available at the Library to provide public health supplies and appointment assistance, as well as snacks, clothing, and toiletries every Wednesday from 10 AM – 12 PM in the 2nd Floor Conference Room of the Main Library. These programs are free and confidential. No appointment nor registration required for any of these programs.

NEW Monthly Dementia Caretakers Support Group:

Join Jessie with the Alzheimer’s Association for our Dementia Caregiver Resource & Support Group! Build a support system with people who understand. The first meeting will be held Monday, July 8 from 6 – 7 p.m. at the Main Library. All are welcome.

Alzheimer Association support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for people living with dementia and their care partners to:

Develop a support system

Exchange practical information on challenges & possible solutions

Talk through issues and ways of coping

Share feelings, needs and concerns

Learn about community resources

NEW Monthly Lawyer in the Library with DOVE for DV Survivors:

DOVE (Domestic Violence Ended) attorneys will be on-site at the Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy to talk with people who have experienced abuse by an intimate partner and have legal questions about divorce, custody, child support, restraining orders, immigration or other related legal issues. DOVE attorneys will be able to provide general legal information, answer questions, and help with referrals for other services like counseling and safety planning. We can also answer questions about our services for those who have friends or family members who might be facing domestic violence. We can offer telephone interpretation for most languages. All of DOVE’s services are free and completely confidential. For the first session, join us on Friday, July 19 from 10 AM – 12 PM at the Main Library to get started!

DOVE is a non-profit organization that provides supportive services to domestic violence survivors and their families, including legal advice and advocacy, one-on-one counseling, safety planning, support groups, education, and emergency shelter. DOVE is located in Quincy, and serves survivors across Norfolk County. Survivors in Norfolk County in need of legal assistance can also contact DOVE’s Legal Helpline directly by phone at (617) 770-4065 ext. 400, by text message at (617) 657-9719 or on their website at www.dovema.org/legal-advocacy.

NEW Weekly Drop-In Hours with Manet Community Health Center

The Manet Community Outreach Team holds drop-in hours at the Main Library every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on the top floor of the Main Library. Registered nurses are on hand to provide things like:

harm reduction materials like Narcan, wound care kits and fentanyl test strips

snacks, clothing, toiletries to those who need them

referrals for SUD treatment or Medication Assisted Treatment, or referrals to a Recovery Navigator for specific help for those looking for recovery from addiction

referrals for primary care doctors with Manet, or schedule follow up appointments with Manet providers

set up appointments with a health insurance navigator if someone needs help obtaining or changing health insurance plans

appointment booking for testing for STI/Hep C/HIV,

point people in the right direction for anything else they may need help with

All are welcome and no appointment is needed.



Visit the Crane Library Events Calendar for more info and more great happenings at TCPL.