More Bay State Businesses Can Open Monday

Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday said additional phase four industries will be able to reopen next week as previously announced.

Amusement parks, theme parks and outdoor water parks will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity as of Monday after submitting safety plans to the Department of Public Health.

Road races and other large, outdoor organized amateur or professional group athletic events will also be permitted to take place with staggered starts and other safety measures in place after submitting plans to the DPH or local health officials.

In addition, large capacity indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks will see their capacity increase from 12 to 25 percent; youth and adult amateur sports tournaments will be allowed for moderate and high-risk sports; singing will be permitted indoors with strict distancing requirements; and grocery stores and retailers will no longer be required to offer special hours for seniors, though they are encouraged to do so.

Additional changes are expected to come into effect on May 29, provided public health and vaccination data support them.

Parades, street festivals and agricultural festivals will be allowed as of then, after appropriate safety plans are submitted to local health officials. In Quincy, Mayor Thomas Koch has announced he plans to hold the annual Flag Day parade and fireworks on June 12.

Bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries and distilleries will also be allowed to reopen, subject to restaurant rules with seated service only, a 90-minute time limit and no dance floors. Restaurant guidance will also be relaxed to allow the sale of alcohol without food and the maximum table size will increase to 10.

Gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 outdoors for event venues, public settings and private settings.

Massachusetts entered the fourth phase of Baker’s four-phased reopening plan on March 22. Since then, daily new COVID-19 cases have dropped by 45 percent, hospitalizations have dropped by 23 percent, and deaths have dropped by 69 percent, state officials said. All these metrics have fallen by around 80 percent or more since the beginning of 2021.

The state also remains a national leader in COVID-19 vaccinations, officials said, with 3.9 million residents having gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

A full reopening is planned for Aug. 1.