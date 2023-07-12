More Details On Free Jacks Championship Rally Saturday

The City of Quincy will host a celebration rally for the Major League Rugby champion New England Free Jacks Saturday at 11 a.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium.

According to the Mayor’s Office, the Free Jacks rally procession will start around 10:50 a.m. at the Coddington Building Parking Lot on Coddington Street.

Players will ride along the Flag Day parade route down Hancock Street leaving Coddington Street and arrive at the stadium at 11 a.m. Quincy Fire and Quincy Police will participate in the escort.

Vehicles are still being coordinated and confirmed for the rally ride, the Mayor’s Office said Wednesday afternoon.

The city is advising fans that the best spot to watch and make the rally is the stretch of Hancock Street in front of the stadium and Central Middle School and the portion of Southern Artery adjacent to the stadium.

The team will then enter the “Fan Zone” area of the stadium and the Free Jacks will take over for ceremonies at 11 a.m. The “Fan Zone” is accessible via the gate on the Southern Artery side of the stadium.

Fans are invited to celebrate with Free Jacks players, coaches, executives and owners.

Speakers will include:

Mayor Thomas Koch; Alexander Magleby – co-founder & CEO, New England Free Jacks; Tom Kindley – general manager, New England Free Jacks; Scott Mathie – head coach, New England Free Jacks; and Free Jacks Team Captain Josh Larsen.

The event will be held rain or shine.