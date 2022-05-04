More Than 1,100 Volunteers Expected For Cleaner, Greener Quincy Saturday

The Department of Natural Resources has more than 70 sites and more than 1,100 residents already assigned for this Saturday’s Cleaner, Greener Quincy program. The city-wide clean-up occurs from 9 a.m. to noon at sites in every neighborhood in the city. It is followed by a Volunteer Appreciation Cookout hosted by Mayor Thomas Koch at 12:30 p.m. at Pageant Field.

Volunteers are provided tools, t-shirts and trash pickup for their work. Typically, volunteers pick a location in the community, organize a group, and request support from the city. This community partnership model has been in place for more than 25 years. If you have a group that wants to help clean a public property (park, open space, marsh, beach) in your neighborhood, contact Paul Doherty at pdoherty@quincyma.gov or by calling (617) 376-1252.

“We are grateful that so many community-minded people come out and help clean and beautify our great city on Cleaner, Greener Quincy,” said Mayor Koch. “Our goal is to not only make our city cleaner and more beautiful but also create citizen stewards who keep our city looking great throughout the entire year. None of this happens without the hard work of so many great people and I appreciate all that pitch in.”

City crews will focus on the beaches in Squantum, Merrymount, Adams Shore, Germantown, Hough’s Neck and Quincy Point. Heavy machinery will be used to clean up any winter debris and dried seaweed. The City’s beach rake will be deployed by the Department of Natural Resources starting in June and throughout the summer months.

Koch specifically highlighted the work being performed by the city’s garden clubs. “Whether it be the Seaside Gardeners of Squantum, the Wollaston Garden Club, or the Houghs Neck Garden Club, the time and talent of their membership has made a tremendous impact on our city. The areas that they have adopted and maintained are beautiful. We are grateful for such partners and happy to support their ongoing beautification efforts,” the mayor said.

“People are clearly looking to get back outside and what better way to kick off the Spring in Quincy than by helping out with Cleaner, Greener Quincy,” said Commissioner of Natural Resources David Murphy. “This is always one of the best days of the year in Quincy and we look forward to seeing our usual groups and so many new faces each year. Community volunteers are what make this city such a great place to live.”