Morris Saidel

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 Morris “Moe” Saidel of Quincy, MA died just 2 weeks before his 98th birthday. He is predeceased by his wife, Mildred (Keezing), after 67 years of marriage. Born in Boston to a family of 8 siblings he leaves only his sister Helen Warshauer of Quincy, MA.

After Morris was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946, he developed expertise as a tool and die maker leading to the founding of B&S Engineering in Braintree from which he ultimately retired. He was a member of the Zerrubabell Lodge of Masons and was a multi-decade blood donor.

He is survived by his son William and daughter-in-law Joan of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, son Michael and daughter-in-law Margaret of Barnegat, New Jersey, and daughter Andrea and son-in-law Jonathan of Plymouth, MA. Son Donald predeceased him. In addition he leaves 8 grandchildren and their spouses, 6 great-grandchildren, and many well-loved nieces and nephews.

Family will smile remembering stories about his Junior Birdman trophy at age 16, his jar of ‘poker quarters’ and the story he loved to tell every Passover.

A graveside service will take place Sunday, April 25 at 11:00 AM at Sharon Memorial Park. Donations in his name may be made to The Smile Train at smiletrain.org.

Because of Covid there will be no home visitation.

Funeral arrangements were made by Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill, Canton.