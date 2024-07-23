Morrissey Boulevard Commission Meeting #5 Set For Aug. 6

he Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announces the fifth public meeting of the Morrissey Boulevard Commission will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in-person at the Boston Collegiate Charter School, located at 215 Sydney St. in Boston, with virtual attendance available via the MassDOT website.

The Commission was established by the Massachusetts Legislature to study the corridor in Boston and report its findings.

The Kosciuszko Circle-Morrissey Boulevard Study is a joint planning effort seeking to develop a mobility plan for the corridor and will include evaluating and recommending transportation and infrastructure improvements along Morrissey Boulevard in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The goal is to design the corridor to reflect the City of Boston’s and the state’s goals of climate preparedness and resiliency for a plan which prioritizes people, placemaking, connectivity, resilience, and safety for all modes of transportation. In conjunction with the Morrissey Boulevard Commission, the study team will also work to develop actionable, short-term improvements for the corridor and adjacent neighborhoods.

This meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. MassDOT provides reasonable accommodations and/or language assistance free of charge upon request (e.g., interpreters in American Sign Language and languages other than English, live captioning, videos, assistive listening devices and alternate material formats), as available.

Members of the public are welcome to join at https://www.mass.gov/event/morrissey-boulevard-commission-meeting-5-2024-08-06t180000-0400-2024-08-06t200000-0400.

For accommodation or language assistance, contact MassDOT’s Chief Diversity & Civil Rights Officer by phone at (857) 368-8580, TTD/TTY at (857) 266-0603, fax (857) 368-0602 or by email to MASSDOT.CivilRights@dot.state.ma.us.

For more information on the commission, visit the study website: https://www.mass.gov/k-circle-morrissey-study.