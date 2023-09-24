Murder Defendant Returned To Massachusetts

The last at-large co-defendant in the February 15, 2022 shooting homicide of 17-year old Weymouth High School student Nathan Paul in Quincy has been returned to Massachusetts and will be arraigned early this week, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Quincy Police and State Police traveled to Puerto Rico to take custody of Keniel Diaz-Romero, formerly of Quincy, last week, and he is due to be arraigned on a murder indictment in Norfolk Superior Court at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, District Attorney Morrissey said.

“State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office and Quincy Police have been working with the US Marshals Service and the the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section of the Massachusetts State Police to first locate, then return this defendant to Massachusetts since this indictment issued sixteen months ago,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “I thank Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy, the US Marshals Boston Office and VFAS for their coordination and cooperation here.”

Diaz-Romero is represented by Boston Attorney Liam Scully. The matter is being handled for the Commonwealth by Assistant District Attorney Aubrey Burr.

In addition to murder, the Norfolk County Grand Jury also issued indictments against Diaz-Romero for: larceny from a person; possession of a counterfeit bill; uttering a counterfeit bill; and conspiracy to commit larceny; and unlawfully carrying a ­firearm.

A July 2022 press release concerning juvenile co-defendants can be found here.

Diaz-Romero is being held pending arraignment at the Norfolk County Jail in Dedham.