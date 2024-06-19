Murdock John MacKenzie, 69, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2024, at home in Middle River, Nova Scotia. He was a former resident of Quincy.

Murdock is survived by daughter, Allison Rouse (Kenneth) and her mother, Rachel; granddaughter, Avery and grandson, Reid; daughter, Kendra; granddaughter Kenley; daughter, Signe (Sean); grandson, Michael; sons, Paul and Nels and their mother Signe; his mother, Sadie MacKenzie; brothers, Gordie and Jimmy (June) and nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by father, Danie; daughter, Lexie; brother, Paul and aunt, Mabel.

Murdock could be found tinkering around a tractor or tractor trailer, or you could find him at the Clean Wave or Red Barn. He always had big dreams and bigger stories.

Cremation has taken place, and a graveside service will take place on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Middle River Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Dennis Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Whycocomagh, NS.

Words of comfort can be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com