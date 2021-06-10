Muriel A. McBurnie, 91

Muriel A. (Hirtle) McBurnie, age 91, of North Weymouth, died on May 27.

She was born in Quincy to the late Fletcher and Minnie Hirtle and attended North Quincy High School. Mrs. McBurnie lived in North Weymouth for 70 years and was a long-time employee of Rockland Trust as a mortgage collector until her retirement. She took pleasure in gardening and traveling to Nova Scotia, Hilton Head Island, Hawaii, Portland Head Lighthouse, and the Canadian Rockies. She loved spending time with her family, making Sunday dinners, hosting her annual July 3 party, and always looked forward to Patriots game day.

Mrs. McBurnie will be remembered as a kind, loyal, loving, feisty woman who enjoyed a baked stuffed lobster and a dark and stormy cocktail. In her later years, she loved sipping on an iced coffee, reminiscing over old photos, and sitting outside in the sunshine. Mrs. McBurnie was immensely proud of the family she raised and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Beloved wife of 60 years to the late David B. McBurnie. Loving mother of Pamela McBurnie of Scituate and Terri McBurnie of North Weymouth. Sister to the late Alice Jones, Mildred Hawes and Elbert Hirtle. Cherished “Bamba” of Meghan Post and her husband George and their children Sebastian and Stella of Scituate and her great-grand dog Pablo. She is also survived by 25 loving nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Private interment to be held at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Homes.