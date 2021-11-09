Muriel Forbush, 83

Muriel (Hutton) (Peterson) Forbush, 83, of Quincy and formerly of Port Glasgow, Scotland, died peacefully at home on November 5, 2021 surrounded by the love, comfort and care of her three daughters.

She was one of three siblings born to the late William R. and Mary (Waddell) Hutton both of Scotland.

Born and raised in Port Glasgow, Scotland, she attended and graduated from Greenock Academy in 1956 before moving to the United States in 1960 in response to a newspaper ad in Glasgow from a family looking for a governess in Boston. She then became a U.S. citizen in 1970. It was here that she attended Newbury College, earning an Associate’s degree in business in 1984. She worked as the director of food services at Thomas B. Pollard Elementary School. After receiving her degree, she went on to do finance and accounting at Vazza Associates and Bay State Community Services. In addition, she was head teller at Quincy Savings Bank.

Muriel was a 60 year, active member and former treasurer for 33 years of Quincy Point Congregational Church. She was the past chief daughter of the Daughters of Scotia and current member. Muriel always enjoyed knitting, traveling, and reading in her free time. She was a longtime volunteer with South Shore Elder Services assisting seniors in need of bookkeeping services as well as a tireless volunteer knitting hats and prayer shawls for patients at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Loving mother of Heidi Faris and husband Keith Faris of Missouri, Aileen Stewart and partner Russell Tyo of New Hampshire, and Heather Galvin and husband Daniel Galvin of Georgia. She is survived by her brother Stewart Hutton and his husband Stewart Glover of England. She is predeceased by her late husband William Forbush and brother Alexander Hutton. Cherished Grandmother of Sky Faris, Alison Mowles, Amy Galvin, Andrew Croasdale, Esq., and Ross Croasdale, MD, and Great-Grandmother to Braydon Mowles. She was eagerly anticipating the birth of her second great-grandchild due in May.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her visiting hours at Quincy Point Congregational Church 444 Washington Street, Quincy on Thursday November 11, 2021 from 1 to 4 pm. Funeral will be held on Friday November 12, 2021 at 10 am at Quincy Point Congregational Church, 444 Washington Street, Quincy. Burial to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Muriel’s memory can be made out to the Jimmy Fund at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.

Assisting the family is: Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts, hamellydon.com.