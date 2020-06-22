Muriel J. Rapalje, 79

Muriel Joyce (Gordon) Rapalje, 79, of Quincy, went to be with her Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Muriel was born in Portland, Maine on May 14, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Lloyd and Harriet (Austin) Gordon.

Muriel earned her undergraduate and Master’s degree in education from Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy. She worked as a teacher in the Quincy and Weymouth school systems. Muriel loved learning, teaching, and especially reading. She lived for her Christianity and family, stating her children were her greatest investment.

With profound sadness Muriel leaves her three children, Brian Rapalje of Nashua, NH, Randy Rapalje of Quincy and Joanna Rapalje Fitzgerald and husband Michael of Quincy. She was a devoted nana to her grandchildren Justina, Matthew, Olivia, and beloved Noah, who predeceased her. She also leaves behind her sister, Cheryl and husband Elmer Wilson of Mooresville, NC and brother, Garen Gordon of Mickelson, NJ. She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

Muriel was a long standing member of the Wollaston Church of the Nazarene for over 50 years. Her loved ones would like to extend their tremendous gratitude to the Dr. Ruth McClain Hospice House for the compassionate and devoted care during Muriel’s last months on earth.

In lieu of flowers, any donations to the Dr. Ruth McClain Hospice House, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379, would be greatly appreciated.

There will be a celebration of life for Muriel in the coming months. Please visit keohane.com/services/muriel-joyce-gordon-rapalje/ for updates and service announcements.