We present this to you with our hearts full of warm remembrance as we celebrate the life of Muriel L. Wood, a cherished member of the Boston and Milton communities. Muriel, who was born on May 9,1932 in Boston, and passed away peacefully in Milton on March 12, 2024, left an indelible mark on the hearts of those she encountered through her kindness, generosity, and faith-filled spirit.

Muriel’s journey began in Boston, where the city’s vibrant energy fueled her own zest for life. She carried that energy throughout her 27 years at John J. Cahill Displays and her subsequent 22 years at Eastern Displays, both in Boston. Her dedication to her work was matched only by her commitment to her colleagues and the friendships she nurtured within the industry.

Family was the cornerstone of Muriel’s world. She is survived by her brother Calvin (Pete) S. Wood and his wife Judith, her cousin Keith Falconer and his wife Rhonda, and cousin Eric Falconer with his wife Diane. Muriel also held a special place in her heart for her late, long-time friend Fredrica Campbell. Her 17-year-old poodle, Finnegan, was a constant companion and source of joy in her life, providing comfort and laughter in their many years together.

Muriel’s passion for music and her faith were intertwined as she sang in the choir with Fuller Village. Her devotion led her to attend services at Ruggles Street Baptist Church in Boston and later at Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy, where she uplifted many with her melodic voice and unwavering spirit.

Those who knew Muriel would describe her as the epitome of kindness and generosity. Her faith-filled approach to life was an inspiration, guiding her through the many roles she played within her community. Muriel’s presence was a blessing to all, and her memory will be treasured as a beacon of love and service.

As we reflect on Muriel’s life, we see the many ways in which she enriched our world. Her legacy is one of warmth, compassion, and a deep-seated belief in the goodness of people. Muriel L. Wood will be profoundly missed, yet her spirit will continue to resonate within the hearts of those she touched.

Funeral service at the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant St. Quincy Monday morning March 18th at 11:00 am. Visiting hours will take place in the church prior to a service Monday morning March 18th from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Interment will follow the service at Milton Cemetery. There will be a time of gathering after the burial at Fort Square, in order to share memories with food and refreshments.

In lieu of flowers, Muriel’s wish was that you donate to a charity of meaning to you.