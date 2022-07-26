Muriel M. Lahage, 95

Muriel M. (Cousins) Lahage of Quincy passed away on July 22, 2022, at the age of 95. Born and raised in England, Muriel was a homemaker. She was a World War II warbride, having met her husband Nicholas in England while he served in the Mighty 8th US Army Air Corps.

Muriel was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas M. Lahage; dear daughter of the late Walter Cousins and Edith Darby, loving mother of the late Leslie N. Lahage, Madeleine Norman and her husband Joseph of Quincy, Teresa Nasif and her husband Kenneth of West Roxbury, Nicholas S. Lahage of Quincy; devoted grandmother of Richard Norman, James Norman, Kenneth Nasif, Michael Nasif, Jennifer Amber, Les Lahage, Rachel Lahage, and David Lahage; and survived by 7 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, July 28th from 4 p.m. -7 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Friday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Quincy. Burial to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.