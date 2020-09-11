Murray J. MacInnis, 93

Murray J. “Mike” MacInnis passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at age 93.

A lifelong Quincy resident, Mike was a WWII veteran, U.S. Navy, and before retiring had worked for the U.S. Postal Service. A devout man, he served in many capacities at Most Blessed Sacrament Church and was a member of the Morrisette Post.

The beloved husband of the late Bertha A. (Uncemach) MacInnis, Mike was the loving father of Ann Marie Affannato of Rockland, Joseph MacInnis of FL and Kerri Ann Schmok of Randolph; beloved grandfather of Amy, Sarah, Gino, Branden and Joshua; great-grandfather of CJ, Kelsey, Kylie, Kyla, Kiera, Cole, Bailey, Danny Lyn, Ally, Sophia, Christian and Emma; dear brother of the late Marie Emery, Mary-Rita Lermond, John MacInnis, Robert MacInnis and Neil MacInnis; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held with Covid restrictions, on Sunday, Sept. 13 from 2:00 to 6:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Monday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at Holy Trinity Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church 1015 Sea St. Quincy.

Burial with Military Honors is at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Memorial donations may be made to Most Blessed Sacrament Church.