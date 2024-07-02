Nan Marie Jones, 74

Nan Marie Jones (Zdankowski), a longtime resident of Braintree, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 28, 2024. She was 74.

She was born in Boston to Mary T. (Gorski) and Edward H. Zdankowski and raised in Dorchester and Quincy. She graduated from Fontbonne Academy, Class of 1967. She met her husband, William F. Jones, at The Surf at Nantasket Beach. The two attended Boston College and soon married, Nan putting her degree on hold to raise their new family.

Nan was an immensely talented seamstress and knitter. For a period of time, she ran her own business making and selling clothing. Nan formally entered the workforce in the early 1980’s.

While working and raising four children at home, Nan went back to school and earned her bachelor’s degree at Stonehill College, Class of 1993, following several years later with her Master’s in Healthcare Administration (MHA) from the University of New Hampshire, Class of 1999. While earning her MHA, Nan accepted a job at Massachusetts General Hospital / MGPO. It was there and through leadership roles within the Healthcare Financial Management Association where her talents and leadership skills in management, healthcare finance, and data analytics had an outsized impact.

Most of all, Nan was deeply devoted to her family and anyone lucky enough to call her a friend. Family traditions were important to her, especially holidays including Christmas Eve parties, and she shared her passion for travel with friends and family, especially the annual Jones family vacations. She adored and cherished her four grandchildren, ensuring she never missed a special event.

Nan enjoyed helping other people. She had an unrivaled passion to achieve, a drive to succeed, and her selfless commitment to do everything within her immense ability to protect and support those she loved. For those close to Nan, she was always your first call in times of need, and no matter the challenge you always felt safe with her in your corner.

Nan’s intelligence, generosity, and determination positively impacted every life she touched, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of 56 years to William F. Jones of Braintree. Devoted mother to William F. Jones Jr. and his wife Trisha of Grafton, Lisa M. Jones and her husband Robert Bellis of Marietta, GA, Elizabeth A. Jones and her partner Carol Connors of Abington, and Philip E. Jones and his partner Bruce Wheeler Jr. of Dorchester. Loving grandmother to Rachel, Adam, Zachary, and Amanda. Also survived by her sister, Paula A. Carroll and her husband Daniel of Sharon. She also leaves nieces, nephews, cousins and an extended community of family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, July 7th, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday, July 8th, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nan may be made to Home Base, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 Boston, MA, 02114. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.